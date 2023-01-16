MAGIC Price Up 35.2% Over Last Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $149.36 million and approximately $21.54 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00435625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,464.58 or 0.30577651 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00759264 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,520,545 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.