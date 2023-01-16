Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Macy’s by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Macy’s by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 2,040,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.01 on Monday. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

