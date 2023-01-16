Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $14.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

