Lumi Credits (LUMI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $421.43

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $421.43 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

