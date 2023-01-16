Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 41,205 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,686,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,205 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $61,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

FNF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,311. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

