Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 38,316 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,316 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $95,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,465,000 after buying an additional 194,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 83.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 313,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,807,000 after acquiring an additional 142,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,867. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.