Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $63.22 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,052 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $63,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 71,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

