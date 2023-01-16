Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $257.27 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128,727 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of United Parcel Service worth $257,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

UPS stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $182.15. 92,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

