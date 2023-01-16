Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,804 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,895,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

