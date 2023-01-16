Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 550,306 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $148,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Paychex by 31.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 100,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 73,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.31. 44,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.21.

Insider Activity

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.