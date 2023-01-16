Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5,130.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $71,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 829.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 592,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,326,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,110,000 after purchasing an additional 554,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,729 shares of company stock worth $9,437,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

PGR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.65. 49,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,467. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $135.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.