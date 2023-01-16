Loom Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.93 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $52.82 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

