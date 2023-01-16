Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $54.22 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and $14.66 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

