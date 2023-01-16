Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 60 to CHF 68 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.45.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.