Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0832 on Major Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $132.77 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00430096 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.11 or 0.30189543 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00757475 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

