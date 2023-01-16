Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.83 million and $411.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,643,012 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,603,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00384412 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $353.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

