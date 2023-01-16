Lisk Price Up 13% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00004090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 13% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $121.00 million and $3.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004813 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002045 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,373,307 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.