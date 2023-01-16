Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $2,109,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 38,539 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,701 shares of company stock worth $7,893,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

