Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 33,170 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,170 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $121.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

