Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.18% of Ameresco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Ameresco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Ameresco stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

