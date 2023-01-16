Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $8.60 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 94,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Celsius by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $110.18 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

