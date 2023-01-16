Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $4.54 Million in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 224,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.45% of Funko as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 625.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at about $6,896,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 469.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 171,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at about $3,266,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $609.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $365.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

