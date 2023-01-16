Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,445 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.37% of Sprout Social worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $57.82 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

