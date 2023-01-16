Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $181.96 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 180,325,231 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

