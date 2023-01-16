Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.19 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $175.14 million and $20.19 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00434671 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.08 or 0.30510693 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00755715 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 171,385,910 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

