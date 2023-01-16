Linear Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $64.85 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

