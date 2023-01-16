Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. On average, analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limestone Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMST opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.76. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Limestone Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limestone Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 67,794 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Featured Stories

