Lane Generational LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.44. 122,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $83.82.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

