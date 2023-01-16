Lane Generational LLC Raises Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Fastly makes up approximately 3.3% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC owned 0.21% of Fastly worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik sold 396,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $3,933,696.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,787 shares of company stock worth $5,114,146. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 117,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,333. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.