Lane Generational LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lane Generational LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up approximately 4.3% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Rapid7 by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Rapid7 by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. 37,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,978. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $118.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

