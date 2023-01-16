Lane Generational LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.65. 1,853,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,378,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.