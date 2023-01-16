Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Acquires $660,867.90 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,491,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,477,002.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
KYMR stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $46.22.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
