Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Acquires $660,867.90 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,491,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,477,002.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $46.22.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.