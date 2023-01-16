Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,345 shares during the period. Kura Sushi USA makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 8.78% of Kura Sushi USA worth $62,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.