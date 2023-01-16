Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives $3.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKPNY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.82) to €3.20 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($4.09) to €3.60 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.00 ($3.23) to €3.20 ($3.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

KKPNY stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.