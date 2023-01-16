Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €10.30 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €10.30 ($11.08) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of KCO traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €9.84 ($10.58). 164,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €6.43 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €13.50 ($14.52).

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

