KlayUniverse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $661.54 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $661.54 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.71 or 0.30237978 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00769408 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03989573 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $666.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.