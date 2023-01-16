Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kion Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.06) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Kion Group stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

