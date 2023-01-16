Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kion Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.06) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Kion Group Trading Up 5.2 %
Kion Group stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
