Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX opened at €35.77 ($38.46) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €28.21 and a 200 day moving average of €31.52. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($87.98).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

