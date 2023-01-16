KeyCorp Increases Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $7.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Trading Down 2.4 %

Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $528.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.