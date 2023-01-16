Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.73. 6,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $131.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRYAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($137.63) to €117.00 ($125.81) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.67) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €125.00 ($134.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

