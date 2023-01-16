Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KELTF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

