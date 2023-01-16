Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on January 30th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brett Kelly 134,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

