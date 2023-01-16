Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 392.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.00. 70,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,433. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

