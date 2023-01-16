Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $277.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $230.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.40.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after buying an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.