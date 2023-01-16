Kaspa Price Up 30% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $102.01 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00431421 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.58 or 0.30282606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00781237 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,956,411,046 coins and its circulating supply is 15,956,411,047 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,948,406,012 with 15,948,412,387.350779 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00609762 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,835,016.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

