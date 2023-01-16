Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $106.30 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00435420 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.53 or 0.30563277 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00758254 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,962,401,240 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,948,406,012 with 15,948,412,387.350779 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00609762 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,835,016.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

