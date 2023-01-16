JUNO Price Reaches $1.24 on Top Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 4% against the dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $82.70 million and approximately $478,800.44 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.71 or 0.30237978 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00769408 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,691,183 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

