JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327,979. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

