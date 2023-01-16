JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
