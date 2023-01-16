JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases 750 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.