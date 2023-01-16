JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $49,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth $63,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. 172,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 397.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,302.30%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

